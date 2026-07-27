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Man loses arm in explosion in At-Bashy district

A man lost his right arm in an explosion in a village in At-Bashy district of Naryn Rrgion, local residents reported.

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion was caused by an unidentified object that children had previously found in a field and brought home. The incident occurred on July 24.

Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion from a neighboring house in the morning. Moments later, the man’s wife ran outside and called for help.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region confirmed that the incident has been officially registered. Forensic examinations have been ordered, and investigators are conducting an investigation.

Police are working to determine the origin of the explosive object and establish all the circumstances of the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/383146/
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