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New challenge: Young people in Kyrgyzstan buy and pour out alcohol

A new challenge is spreading on social media in Kyrgyzstan, where young people buy alcoholic beverages and then publicly pour them out.

Videos circulating online show participants purchasing alcohol worth about 6,000 soms at a store before emptying the bottles. They also encouraged others to join the challenge.

Similar initiatives have taken place in the country before. Previous campaigns have involved the disposal of alcoholic beverages, while residents of several villages have collectively agreed to completely abstain from alcohol sales.

The World Population Review analytical project reported that Kyrgyzstan is among the countries with relatively low alcohol consumption, with an average of 3.9 liters of pure alcohol consumed per person per year.
link: https://24.kg/english/383143/
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