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Airlines required to provide onboard passenger announcements in Kyrgyz

The State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a mandatory requirement for all airlines to use the Kyrgyz language when providing onboard information to passengers.

Under the new rules, announcements on all scheduled flights to, from, and within Kyrgyzstan have now to be made not only in English, Russian, and the language of the departure country, but also in Kyrgyz. The requirement applies to both domestic and foreign airlines.

According to the agency, safety instructions, emergency procedures, information about takeoff and landing, and other important in-flight announcements must be delivered in the state language.

The information provided in Kyrgyz must be complete, accurate, and consistent with the content of announcements made in other languages.

The State Civil Aviation Agency said the measure is being implemented as part of the country’s state language policy and is intended to strengthen the status of the Kyrgyz language, ensure equal access to important information for passengers, and improve the quality of service in civil aviation.

The heads of all airlines have been instructed to prepare official announcement texts in Kyrgyz and ensure they are used on all flights covered by the new requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/383141/
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