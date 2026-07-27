Free legal assistance to be provided to residents of Issyk-Kul region

The Legal Aid Service under the Ministry of Justice will hold a Solidarity Bus mobile campaign in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan from July 28 to 30. The ministry reported.

As part of the campaign, residents of remote settlements will be able to receive free legal advice. The reception will be conducted by lawyers, as well as representatives of state bodies and local governments.

On-site consultations will be held according to the following schedule:

July 28 — Jeti-Oguz district, Barskoon aiyl okmotu building (Malaev Street, 115);

July 29 — Jeti-Oguz district, building of Zhargylchak aiyl okmotu, Darkhan village (Daniyarov Street, 43);

July 30 — Jeti-Oguz district, Jeti-Oguz aiyl okmotu building, Jeti-Oguz village (Mamyrbaev Street, 11).

Consultations will be held daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.