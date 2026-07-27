 Woman detained in Osh for distributing extremist materials

Police in Osh detained a woman who, according to investigators, distributed extremist materials on social media. The Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region reported.

According to the department, an examination determined that the published materials were linked to extremist and terrorist organizations, whose activities are banned in Kyrgyzstan.

Two criminal cases have been opened against the woman under the article «Production and distribution of extremist materials.»

The suspect is B.M., a resident of Osh region, 38. The investigation has been completed, and the criminal case has been sent to court.