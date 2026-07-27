Artist creates edelweiss sculpture from used toilet bowls at Kol Fest

An unusual art installation made from dismantled toilet bowls has appeared at the Kol Fest festival. The creator of the artwork is artist Dmitry Petrovsky, a member of Doxa art group.

According to the artist, the idea came to him on site. While exploring the festival grounds, he noticed around ten old toilets lying in the grass. He collected them and began looking for a concept for a future artwork.

Initially, Petrovsky planned to turn the items into benches, but when viewed from above, the composition reminded him of a flower. As a result, he created the image of an edelweiss — a rare high-altitude plant — using the discarded sanitary fixtures.

«I wanted to show the aesthetics and beauty of simple things, even those that are usually not perceived as art objects. From a distance, people see a beautiful three-dimensional flower against a background of poppies, but when they come closer, they realize that it is made from used toilets,» the artist told 24.kg news agency.

The artist deliberately chose not to clean or repaint the toilet bowls. According to him, each object has its own history, so they were left in their original condition.

The installation will not be dismantled after the festival ends and will remain at the Kol Fest venue. The artwork does not yet have a final name, but Petrovsky said it may be connected with the theme of the edelweiss.