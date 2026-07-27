City Hall begins dismantling entrance structure to 24.kg news agency office

Representatives of the Bishkek City Hall arrived at the office of 24.kg news agency today, July 27, and began dismantling the entrance structure. The office space where the editorial staff operates is leased.

No official documents were presented to justify the dismantling. However, in a private conversation, one municipal representative stated that the actions were related to 24.kg news agency’s critical publications against the City Hall.

The editorial staff views these actions as possible pressure on an independent media outlet and an attempt to retaliate for the professional activities of journalists.

24.kg news agency demands that the Сity Рall publicly explain the basis for the dismantling, who gave the order, and why the work is being carried out without prior notice to the editorial staff and the owner of the premises.

The editorial staff is preparing formal inquiries to the Сity Рall and law enforcement agencies. The municipality’s position will be published immediately upon receipt.