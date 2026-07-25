Kyrgyzstan receives 109 extradition requests in 15 months

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reviewed 109 extradition requests from foreign countries during 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, seeking the surrender of individuals for criminal prosecution or the enforcement of court sentences.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the average time required to review extradition materials was four to five months.

The agency noted that an extradition arrest may be imposed by an investigating judge for periods of up to two months at a time. The total period of extradition detention cannot exceed one year from the date of a person’s arrest, after which the preventive measure must be lifted.

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that the current two-month period for extradition detention is insufficient to complete the review process and decide whether to approve or deny the extradition of wanted individuals.