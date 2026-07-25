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Uzbekistan becomes largest buyer of Kyrgyz honey

In the first five months of 2026, Kyrgyzstan exported 186.1 tonnes of natural honey, an increase of 33.6 percent compared with January—May 2025. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

In monetary terms, honey exports reached $640,700 (or 56,028,500 million soms), with export revenue growing by 15.7 percent year-on-year.

Uzbekistan became the largest market for Kyrgyz honey by volume. Supplies to the neighboring country increased 6.8 times, reaching 103.3 tonnes worth $88,200.

Japan remained the most premium market and ranked first in terms of export value. Kyrgyzstan supplied 20.8 tonnes of honey to Japan worth $204,000.

Exports to China amounted to 34.9 tonnes worth $190,700. In value terms, supplies increased by 8.6 percent, while the physical volume decreased by 40.8 percent.

The United Arab Emirates purchased 9.4 tonnes of Kyrgyz honey for $41,500.

Exports to Russia also resumed, with 1.5 tonnes of honey worth $19,000 shipped there during the first five months of the year.
link: https://24.kg/english/383017/
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