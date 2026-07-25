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EU anti-Russian sanctions: Operations with Kyrgyzstan’s EcoIslamicBank banned

The European Union has banned transactions involving Kyrgyzstan’s EcoIslamicBank. The decision is included in the EU’s 21st package of sanctions, which will enter into force on August 13, 2026.

According to the EU registry, restrictions were imposed because the bank allegedly used a financial messaging system to help Russia circumvent imposed restrictions.

In 2022, Russia was disconnected from the international SWIFT system and subsequently created the Bank of Russia’s Financial Messaging System (SPFS), which serves as an alternative to SWIFT.

The new sanctions also expand restrictions against participants in Russia’s cross-border money transfer system A7. According to the EU registry, starting August 13, restrictions will apply to A7-Nigeria and A7-Africa. Open sources indicate that both companies were registered in Bishkek in September 2025. Their founders are listed as Chidiebere Emmanuel Ajaere (a Nigerian citizen) and Dossou Tossou (Republic of Togo), while Russian company A7 is listed as a partner.

The EU sanctions list also includes five Central Asian companies suspected of assisting Russia’s military-industrial complex. Among them are three Kyrgyz companies — Nova Project, Rama Group, and Shisan.

The list also includes two Kazakh companies — TauKZ (Astana) and KBR Technologies (Pavlodar). Enhanced export controls will be introduced against all these limited liability companies starting July 24, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/383015/
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EU anti-Russian sanctions: Operations with Kyrgyzstan’s EcoIslamicBank banned