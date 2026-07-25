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Oil product supplies to Kyrgyzstan decrease by 19 percent in 2026

Imports of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan decreased in the first five months of 2026, while supplies of liquefied gas saw significant growth, data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Petroleum products and gasoline market

From January to May 2026, Kyrgyzstan imported 413,136.3 tonnes of petroleum products worth 26,721,302.5 billion soms ($305,176.6 million). In physical terms, imports declined by 19 percent compared with the same period last year.

The main fuel and lubricants suppliers:

  • Russia remained the leading supplier of petroleum products, providing 272,617.9 tonnes worth 18,067,850.61 billion soms, a decrease of 12.3 percent year-on-year.
  • Kazakhstan supplied 125,026.2 tonnes of petroleum products, down 34 percent compared with last year. At the same time, imports of crude oil resumed, reaching 6,391.5 tonnes worth 282,427.3 million soms.

Total imports of motor gasoline decreased by 22.3 percent to 327,117.7 million liters worth 14,056,225.7 billion soms.

Russian gasoline supplies amounted to 322,664.5 million liters, down 12.9 percent year-on-year. Imports from Kazakhstan fell 21.6 times to 2,284.1 million liters.

Liquefied gas supplies

The liquefied gas segment showed positive growth. Imports increased by 35.9 percent to 80,430.8 tonnes.

The total value of purchased gas amounted to 2,636,716.8 billion soms ($30,112.5 million), which is 39.1 percent higher than the previous year’s figure.

Almost all liquefied gas imports came from Russia — 80,414.7 tonnes, representing a 39.7 percent increase year-on-year.
link: https://24.kg/english/383014/
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