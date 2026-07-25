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Man arrested in Bishkek over online calls to join unauthorized rally

A man has been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of calling for participation in an unauthorized rally through the internet, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to the police, during monitoring of social networks, officers identified a Threads account Slivy_telegramm (previously beksultankg99). The account was allegedly used to regularly spread “negative information regarding Chinese citizens” and publish calls for illegal actions, including participation in an unauthorized rally planned for July 23 on Ala-Too square.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 3 of Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — Calls for mass unrest, active disobedience to lawful demands of government representatives, and violence against citizens.

During operational-search activities, law enforcement officers identified the account owner: citizen O.A., 23, who was taken to the investigative service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

During investigative procedures, the suspect voluntarily handed over an iPhone 14 Pro for examination. Police also seized three additional mobile phones and a laptop, which were added to the case file as material evidence.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. By decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, he was taken into custody for two months.

Investigative actions in the criminal case are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/383012/
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