Azimzhan Askarov’s case: Bir Duino calls for implementation of court decisions

Human rights organization Bir Duino—Kyrgyzstan issued a statement marking the anniversary of the death of human rights defender and journalist Azimzhan Askarov, who died on July 25, 2020, at correctional facility No. 47.

The organization stated that Kyrgyz authorities have still not conducted an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 69-year-old convicted man, who was under the full responsibility of the state.

According to Bir Duino, when Askarov’s health condition deteriorated in July 2020, his complaints about symptoms of a serious illness were ignored, while lawyers’ requests to transfer him to a civilian hospital were not acted upon.

Representatives of the organization said that over the past years, investigative authorities have failed to carry out full procedural actions, despite courts having ruled six times that investigators’ inaction was unlawful. The latest such decision was issued by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on February 3, 2025, but it has not yet been implemented.

The human rights organization stressed that the failure to provide medical assistance and the lack of an objective investigation violate provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the 2016 Views of the UN Human Rights Committee.

Bir Duino—Kyrgyzstan called on the authorities to conduct an investigation, provide a legal assessment of the actions of officials, and ensure the implementation of decisions made by national courts.