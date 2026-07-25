Pension increase in Kyrgyzstan planned for autumn — Daniyar Amangeldiev

A pension increase in Kyrgyzstan is planned for the autumn, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the size of the indexation of the basic pension component will depend directly on the actual revenues of the republican budget.

«Following the president’s instructions, pensions cannot be lower than the subsistence minimum, and we have achieved this indicator since 2022–2023. The indexation of the basic part of pensions will traditionally be carried out in October this year,» Amangeldiev said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Social Fund Zhenishbek Mukambetov said that the minimum pension in Kyrgyzstan currently amounts to 7,100 soms. The average pension in the country, according to him, is 11,300 soms.