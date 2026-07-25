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Cabinet extends preferential social contribution rules for garment industry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has extended the preferential procedure for calculating insurance contributions for enterprises in the garment and textile industries. The relevant amendments were introduced to the rules governing the calculation and payment of state social insurance contributions.

According to the resolution, until January 1, 2030, the contribution base for such enterprises will remain at 40 percent of the average wage in the respective district or city.

The preferential procedure for garment and textile companies was introduced as part of state support measures for the industry. It provides tax and insurance benefits aimed at reducing the financial burden on manufacturers and maintaining the competitiveness of domestically produced goods.
link: https://24.kg/english/382999/
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