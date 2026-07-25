Work of Kyrgyzstan’s Constitutional Court to be adjusted

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law introducing amendments to the Law «On the Constitutional Court of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The amendments regulate procedures for reviewing appeals, preparing cases, and implementing decisions of the Constitutional Court of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the new provisions, appeals to the Constitutional Court may be submitted either in written form with the signature of an authorized person or electronically in accordance with the regulations.

The document also streamlines the procedure for reviewing submitted appeals. The chairperson of the Constitutional Court has to assign one of the judges to examine an appeal. A decision to accept an appeal for consideration or reject it should be made by a majority vote of judges present at the hearing no later than 30 days from the date of registration of the document.

The amendments also establish deadlines for case preparation by the reporting judge. Depending on the category of the case, preparation may take from two weeks to two months.

The law introduces a written procedure for reviewing certain categories of cases, including cases concerning:

official interpretation of the Constitution;

review of the constitutionality of international treaties;

disputes over powers between branches of government;

conclusions on draft constitutional amendments;

compliance with the procedure for bringing charges against the president;

requests from judges regarding the constitutionality of a legal act relevant to a specific case;

review of Constitutional Court decisions;

clarification of Constitutional Court decisions and conclusions.

Legal positions of the Constitutional Court set out in the reasoning parts of its decisions, conclusions, rulings, and resolutions — including interpretations of constitutional provisions or clarification of the constitutional meaning of legal norms — will be considered binding.

Draft laws prepared to implement decisions and conclusions of the Constitutional Court will be submitted without public discussion as urgent bills and will be considered by Parliament under an expedited procedure.