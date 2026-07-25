Seismologist: WHO statement does not mean imminent earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

The WHO statement about the need to strengthen Central Asian countries’ preparations for strong earthquakes does not mean that Kyrgyzstan will definitely experience a powerful earthquake in the near future. Seismologist Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov told Erkin Too newspaper.

According to him, the Institute of Seismology currently has no scientific data to support the conclusion that a strong earthquake will definitely occur in the country in the near future.

He explained that the WHO statement should be taken as a call to increase the preparedness of medical facilities and emergency services for emergencies, not as a forecast of an imminent natural disaster.

«The main goal is to save lives, provide timely assistance to victims, and minimize the potential consequences of natural disasters,» the seismologist noted.

Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov added that Kyrgyzstan needs to pay more attention to emergency prevention: holding regular drills, raising public awareness, and teaching schoolchildren safety rules.

According to him, the most seismically prone areas of the country include the Alai Valley, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, and the Issyk-Kul basin. It is impossible to accurately predict the time and location of a future earthquake.

The seismologist urged citizens not to panic, to observe safety rules, and to trust only official information from government agencies.

Earlier, the WHO recommended that Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, strengthen their preparations for possible strong earthquakes, focusing on the emergency preparedness of medical facilities.