Kyrgyzstan marks 82nd anniversary of Talas region

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in celebrations marking the 82nd anniversary of the establishment of Talas region.

Addressing residents, Kasymaliev highlighted the region’s historical significance, describing Talas as a land of peace, unity, and good neighborly relations. He also paid tribute to several prominent figures associated with the region, including Manas, hero Cholponbai Tuleberdiev, and renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also told about ongoing infrastructure and development projects in the region, noting that with the support of President Sadyr Japarov, a number of large-scale social and economic initiatives are being implemented. Several new facilities are scheduled to be commissioned to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence.

Among the key projects are the full reconstruction of Manas Ordo historical and cultural complex in Talas district and the construction of Aitmatov Aalamy cultural and memorial complex in Aitmatov district. He also highlighted the modernization of Suusamyr—Talas—Taraz international highway and the commissioning of Bala-Saruu small hydropower plant.

As part of his working visit, the Cabinet Chairman also chaired a meeting on preparations for events marking the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, which are scheduled to take place in Talas on September 11–12.