Kyrgyzstan sharply increased imports of mineral water, soft drinks, and juices in the first five months of 2026, data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Soft drinks imports

Between January and May, the country imported 119,088,830 liters of sweetened and carbonated beverages worth $63,565.1 million. In value terms, imports reached 34.3 percent of the level recorded during the same period in 2025.

The main suppliers were:

Kazakhstan — 57,006,848 liters worth $29,636.3 million;

Uzbekistan — 46,265,513 liters worth $20,989.1 million, with imports increasing 4.27-fold year-on-year;

Russia — 11,318,056 million liters worth $8,537.4 million.

Sugar-free mineral and carbonated water imports reached 6,508,255 liters worth $10,550,700, representing a 666.3 percent increase in value compared to the previous year. The largest volume came from Russia (4,236,399 liters worth $9,536,100).

Fruit and vegetable juice imports totaled 3,039 tons worth $6,910,000 (a 44.9 percent increase in value). The main partners were Kazakhstan (1,350 tons) and Russia (954 tons).

Exports ofnon-alcoholic products from Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan exported 8,528,370 liters of sweetened and carbonated beverages worth $3,909.4 million during the reporting period, down 4.1 percent in value compared with January—May 2025. Kazakhstan remained the main export destination, accounting for 8,078,286 million liters worth $3,508.4 million.

Exports of mineral water totaled 849,845 liters worth $276,500, an increase of 5.1 percent in export revenue. The main destinations were:

Kazakhstan (523,247 liters)

Uzbekistan (315,846 liters).

According to the statistics, Kyrgyzstan has a deep negative balance in its foreign trade in beverages: imports exceed exports by more than 19.3 times.

The growth in imports was driven primarily by a surge in purchases of carbonated drinks from Uzbekistan and a sharp increase in mineral water imports from Russia.