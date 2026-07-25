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Over 5,000 Bishkek electricity consumers face disconnection over unpaid bills

More than 5,000 electricity consumers in Bishkek will be remotely disconnected from the power supply on July 27 due to outstanding debts, the Bishkek Electric Networks Enterprise, a branch of the National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan OJSC (NENK), announced.

The company said the disconnections will be carried out automatically through the Automated Electricity Metering and Control System.

To avoid power supply interruptions, the company urges consumers to pay their electricity bills on time.

Consumers can check the status of their accounts through the Consumer Balance section on the company’s website. Residential consumers can also view their balance using My Light mobile application.

For assistance, consumers may contact the 24-hour call center at 105, +996 772 001 209, +996 556 001 209, or via WhatsApp: +996 702 001 209.
link: https://24.kg/english/382986/
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