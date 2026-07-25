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 Around 20,000 CCTV cameras to be installed in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2026

The Ministry of Internal Affairs held a board meeting to summarize the operational and service activities of internal affairs agencies for the first half of 2026.

According to the ministry, the results of operational and service activities of internal affairs agencies, the results of digitalization efforts within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, public safety issues during the tourist season, and other pressing issues within the agency were reviewed.

Particular attention was paid to assessing the effectiveness of measures taken to ensure law and order, improve management processes, implement modern digital solutions in the activities of internal affairs agencies, and strengthen service discipline.

It was announced that the Safe Country project will be fully completed by the end of 2026. As part of the project, approximately 20,000 CCTV cameras are planned to be installed throughout the country, which will significantly improve the effectiveness of crime prevention, public order, and citizen safety.

The head of the ministry placed special emphasis on ensuring high-quality public service. Heads of regional police departments were instructed to ensure legality and transparency in their work with citizens, provide clear and comprehensive explanations of people’s rights and obligations, respond to inquiries in accordance with the law, and promptly address every public complaint.
link: https://24.kg/english/382984/
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