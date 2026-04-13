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President promises residents of Kara-Suu modern shopping center

During his working visit to Osh region, the President of Kyrgyzstan continued meetings with local residents. In Kara-Suu district, the most pressing topic of discussion was the further development of the local market, which employs a significant part of the villagers.

Sadyr Japarov announced at a meeting with local residents that a modern shopping center will be built in Kara-Suu.

According to the head of state, he had previously instructed Nurbek Ergeshov, then director of the state-owned enterprise Turatali Bazary, to create modern conditions for vendors. Instead of shipping containers, comfortable buildings should be built, cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Sadyr Japarov criticized local officials for the slow implementation of the project. He recounted the experience of Bishkek, where Osh market is currently being relocated. The new facility will increase the number of retail spaces from 6,700 to 10,800.

The President noted that working conditions are being improved for vendors at the Osh market. For example, while previously a retail space occupied up to two square meters, the new facility will provide 10-15 square meters. He promised that no trader in Kara-Suu will be left without space and attention during the construction of the new shopping center.

He stated that once construction of the Osh market is completed, the authorities will focus on the construction of a new modern complex in Kara-Suu. Construction is underway on a 24-hectare site.
link: https://24.kg/english/370053/
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