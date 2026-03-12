Almaz Imangaziev: China asks Kyrgyzstan to introduce visa-free regime first

China is asking Kyrgyzstan to be the first to introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev said at a meeting of Parliament.

He made the statement while responding to a question from MP Zhumabek Salymbekov, who asked why China had already introduced visa-free travel for citizens of Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, and when Kyrgyzstan might achieve similar progress.

According to the deputy minister, Chinese citizens currently enter Kyrgyzstan under a visa regime.

«The visa-free regime has been introduced only as a pilot project for citizens of Hong Kong (Macau). As for introducing visa-free travel for Kyrgyzstanis to China, negotiations are ongoing. The Chinese side says that Kyrgyzstan should first introduce visa-free entry for Chinese citizens, after which they will take the same step. However, we insist on a parity-based solution so that the visa-free regime between the two countries begins simultaneously,» he said.

Responding to another question from lawmaker about whether negotiations are also underway with the United States to restore long-term five- and ten-year visas for Kyrgyzstanis, Almaz Imangaziev said that such talks are indeed taking place, adding that resolving the issue will take time.