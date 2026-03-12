15:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.56
RUB 1.11
English

Almaz Imangaziev: China asks Kyrgyzstan to introduce visa-free regime first

China is asking Kyrgyzstan to be the first to introduce a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev said at a meeting of Parliament.

He made the statement while responding to a question from MP Zhumabek Salymbekov, who asked why China had already introduced visa-free travel for citizens of Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, and when Kyrgyzstan might achieve similar progress.

According to the deputy minister, Chinese citizens currently enter Kyrgyzstan under a visa regime.

«The visa-free regime has been introduced only as a pilot project for citizens of Hong Kong (Macau). As for introducing visa-free travel for Kyrgyzstanis to China, negotiations are ongoing. The Chinese side says that Kyrgyzstan should first introduce visa-free entry for Chinese citizens, after which they will take the same step. However, we insist on a parity-based solution so that the visa-free regime between the two countries begins simultaneously,» he said.

Responding to another question from lawmaker about whether negotiations are also underway with the United States to restore long-term five- and ten-year visas for Kyrgyzstanis, Almaz Imangaziev said that such talks are indeed taking place, adding that resolving the issue will take time.
link: https://24.kg/english/365677/
views: 146
Print
Related
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road
Kyrgyzstan adopts China's experience in implementing industrial technologies
Students traveling to USA on F or M visas not required to pay visa bond
Education Minister discusses cooperation in education with Chinese Ambassador
Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export products to China
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed
Kyrgyzstan introduces e-permit system for freight transport with China
Time to obtain permits for transportation to China cut 144 times in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight
12 March, Thursday
15:22
Bishkek residents complain to European experts about trolleybus removal Bishkek residents complain to European experts about tr...
15:11
False information: Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan combating fake accounts
14:46
Air pollution in Bishkek as of March 12: Capital ranks first
14:41
Agreement with Benelux countries on visa-free travel for diplomats approved
14:31
Activists to hold rally in Bishkek in defense of peaceful assembly