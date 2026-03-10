Kutman Mamyrov appointed Director of State Agency for Personal Data Protection

Almazbek Usenov has been relieved of his post as Director of the State Agency for Personal Data Protection. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, Kutman Mamyrov has been appointed to the vacant position.

Kutman Mamyrov was born on March 24, 1984.

He graduated from Osh State University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He worked in various ministries and agencies of Kyrgyzstan. In particular, he held the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport in 2021.

In 2020, he ran for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan political party.