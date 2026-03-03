03:58
Direct Jeddah–Osh flights to resume from March 4

Direct flights Jeddah—Osh will resume on March 4. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Saudi Arabia Ulukbek Maripov announced.

According to him, the decision followed negotiations conducted by the Embassy, on the instructions of Sadyr Japarov, with the airline Flynas.

Flights will be operated three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. 

Priority will be given to Kyrgyzstanis who had previously purchased tickets but were unable to depart due to flight cancellations.

In addition, the diplomatic mission is working to restore the Jeddah-Bishkek route. According to preliminary information, air service should resume in the coming days, with a frequency of three flights per week.

Many flights across the Middle East were canceled after the launch of a military operation by Israel and the United States against Iran on February 28.
link: https://24.kg/english/364398/
views: 354
