Drone helps detain foreigner with 1 kg of synthetic drugs in Osh

Officers from the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs seized over a kilogram of synthetic drugs during a special operation using a drone in Osh. The agency’s office for Osh region reported.

According to police, L.Ya.D., a citizen of a neighboring country, 26, was detained while carrying prohibited substances in a brown bag. During a search, officers discovered and seized over a kilogram of synthetic drugs.

The incident has been registered. A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 «Illegal manufacture for the purpose of sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The seized substances have been sent for forensic chemical analysis.

Law enforcement agencies continue investigative measures to identify other individuals involved in this crime.
