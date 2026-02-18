MP: Rise in autism and speech delay cases among children — tragedy for state

Deputy Kamila Talieva stated in Parliament that the number of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and speech delays is rapidly increasing in Kyrgyzstan, calling the situation a tragedy not only for individual families but for the entire state.

According to Talieva, the main concern is the late detection of these conditions. Often, diagnoses are made too late, preventing children from receiving necessary early interventions when they are most effective.

«Experts note a lack of prevention and early diagnosis. In particular, regions face an acute shortage of speech therapists, special educators, and psychologists. Addressing this issue requires a scientific basis and a systematic approach. We should provide financial and legislative support to this sector,» Kamila Talieva said.

The MP emphasized that ignoring the situation jeopardizes the implementation of the national program Healthy Nation. She called on the government to take special control over this issue.