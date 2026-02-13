12:31
Sadyr Japarov: Fight against corruption and crime will never stop

The fight against corruption and crime will never stop, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to the head of state, it is currently ongoing 24 hours a day.

«I have always strictly demanded results in these two areas, and I will continue to do so. All government officials know this well,» Sadyr Japarov added.

He was asked about allegations circulating on social media that, during the fight against corruption and crime, certain representatives of the security services, pursuing personal interests, allegedly acted unlawfully while invoking Tashiev’s name. He was also asked whether such facts would be investigated or overlooked under the argument of «many good deeds.»

«There is no concept in our country of ‘shielding’ those who commit unlawful acts, no matter who they are. In serving the people, the state places the law above all else. This principle has been applied even when it concerned our close relatives and people close to us. You yourselves have witnessed such cases.

The law has always operated and will continue to operate. No public servant is allowed to violate the law or take any action in personal interests,» the president said.

He assured that if facts are uncovered showing that individual representatives of the security services or other state bodies have overstepped the law and exceeded their authority, they will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.

«We are all equal before the law,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.
