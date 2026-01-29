14:07
USD 87.45
EUR 104.78
RUB 1.15
English

Transition to 12-year education: Over a billion soms to be allocated in 2026

Over 1 billion soms have been allocated from the national budget in 2025 as part of the transition to a 12-year education system. Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbek Akzholov, announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the following funds have been allocated:

  • for furniture — 48 million soms;
  • for computers — over 47 million soms;
  • for business expenses — 175 million soms;
  • for new textbooks — 815 million soms.

The deputy minister added that 1.66 billion soms have been allocated in the national budget for 2026.

In the 2025/26 academic year, students in grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 transitioned to the 12-year program in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/359765/
views: 146
Print
Related
Transition to 12-year education: Textbook developers selected for three subjects
Teacher training discussed at Ministry of Education with Edil Baisalov
EU to help Kyrgyzstan develop foreign language teaching materials for schools
Medical schools to be required to operate under state franchise in Kyrgyzstan
Recruitment for Zamanbap Mugalim program begins in Kyrgyzstan
Electronic student transfers between schools planned in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums
Teacher shortage: Bishkek schools have about 450 vacancies
Schools in Naryn region switch to online classes due to severe frost
Sadyr Japarov: Transition to 12-year education is an urgent need
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
29 January, Thursday
13:43
New high-voltage substation Suu-Bashi commissioned in Batken New high-voltage substation Suu-Bashi commissioned in B...
12:52
Coal mining company in Dzhumgal fined nearly 1.5 million soms
12:47
Transition to 12-year education: Over a billion soms to be allocated in 2026
12:38
Kyrgyzneftegaz to receive $30 million budget loan provided by OPEC
12:31
Registration not required for international passports for children under 16