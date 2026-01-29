Transition to 12-year education: Over a billion soms to be allocated in 2026

Over 1 billion soms have been allocated from the national budget in 2025 as part of the transition to a 12-year education system. Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbek Akzholov, announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the following funds have been allocated:

for furniture — 48 million soms;

for computers — over 47 million soms;

for business expenses — 175 million soms;

for new textbooks — 815 million soms.

The deputy minister added that 1.66 billion soms have been allocated in the national budget for 2026.

In the 2025/26 academic year, students in grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 transitioned to the 12-year program in Kyrgyzstan.