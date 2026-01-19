11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry into Kyrgyzstan

A total of 11,720 kilograms of sausage products were detected and returned at Ak-Tilek border veterinary control post in Chui region while being illegally imported from Russia into Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, inspections carried out by officers at the veterinary control post revealed violations of veterinary and sanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union.

As a result, the relevant reports were drawn up in accordance with established procedures, the import of the cargo into Kyrgyzstan was prohibited, and the shipment was returned to the Russian Federation through the Ak-Tilek checkpoint.