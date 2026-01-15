Foreign Ministry holds talks on reducing visa bond for travel to USA

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding negotiations aimed at reducing the visa bond required for travel to the United States. Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev said this at a press conference while answering journalists’ questions.

«The amount is extremely high. If we compare it with our salary levels, $15,000 is a very large sum. That is why we are currently holding consultations with the U.S. side, have voiced our concerns, and they have taken them into account. We will continue active consultations,» the minister said.

Jeenbek Kulubaev explained that the U.S. side introduced this measure due to the fact that many young people do not leave the country after their visas expire and remain in the United States illegally. He added that discussions are also underway with relevant ministries and agencies on the possible introduction of a similar regime on a reciprocal basis.

Speaking about U.S. migration policy, the foreign minister noted that these are internal matters of each country, and other states cannot influence them.

According to Kulubaev, about 40,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently in the United States.

«Those who violated the law and stayed in the country without valid visas are, of course, deported if they come to the attention of migration authorities. About 20 people were deported earlier, and another 20 deportations are now expected,» he said.

The minister stressed that the main requirement of the U.S. side is compliance with migration legislation.

Starting January 21, 2026, citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for U.S. nonimmigrant visas B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) are required to pay a refundable bond from $5,000 to $15,000.