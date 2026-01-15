16:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.85
RUB 1.11
English

Foreign Ministry holds talks on reducing visa bond for travel to USA

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is holding negotiations aimed at reducing the visa bond required for travel to the United States. Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev said this at a press conference while answering journalists’ questions.

«The amount is extremely high. If we compare it with our salary levels, $15,000 is a very large sum. That is why we are currently holding consultations with the U.S. side, have voiced our concerns, and they have taken them into account. We will continue active consultations,» the minister said.

Jeenbek Kulubaev explained that the U.S. side introduced this measure due to the fact that many young people do not leave the country after their visas expire and remain in the United States illegally. He added that discussions are also underway with relevant ministries and agencies on the possible introduction of a similar regime on a reciprocal basis.

Speaking about U.S. migration policy, the foreign minister noted that these are internal matters of each country, and other states cannot influence them.

According to Kulubaev, about 40,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently in the United States.

«Those who violated the law and stayed in the country without valid visas are, of course, deported if they come to the attention of migration authorities. About 20 people were deported earlier, and another 20 deportations are now expected,» he said.

The minister stressed that the main requirement of the U.S. side is compliance with migration legislation.

Starting January 21, 2026, citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for U.S. nonimmigrant visas B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) are required to pay a refundable bond from $5,000 to $15,000.
link: https://24.kg/english/357984/
views: 173
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan, USA to enhance cooperation in virtual assets and digital finance
US freezes visa processing for 75 countries: Kyrgyzstan is on the list
Kyrgyzstan's MFA: New U.S. visa requirements hinder business development
Edil Baisalov: We should review visa-free regime for U.S. citizens
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Ambassador wishes Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
U.S. allows certain transactions with Russian banks and Central Bank
US President attaches great importance to cooperation with Turkic states
Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthening security cooperation
Kyrgyzstan receives more than $13.8 million in money transfers from USA
Popular
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
15 January, Thursday
15:33
Western sanctions: MFA to continue consultations with partners in 2026 Western sanctions: MFA to continue consultations with p...
15:25
Over 1,500 volunteers to be involved in 6th World Nomad Games
15:17
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov wins silver at Pro Swim Series in USA
15:06
Foreign Ministry holds talks on reducing visa bond for travel to USA
14:58
MFA considers it inappropriate to respond to Vladimir Solovyov's statements