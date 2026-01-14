15:40
$715 million in investments: Nearly 8,500 jobs created in Kyrgyzstan for year

Last year, 8,471 new jobs were created in Kyrgyzstan. Iskandarbek Mamatov, Head of the Regional Development Policy Department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the country has attracted $715.7 million in investments for 2025. This has enabled the opening of new businesses and the creation of thousands of jobs in the regions.

Iskandarbek Mamatov noted that these figures demonstrate the effective implementation of state-set objectives at the regional level.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the following new businesses were created in the regions last year:

  • Chui region — 35 enterprises, 3,731 jobs;
  • Talas region — 6 enterprises, 110 jobs;
  • Jalal-Abad region — 16 enterprises, 700 jobs;
  • Batken region — 13 enterprises, 1,066 jobs;
  • Issyk-Kul region— 12 enterprises, 363 jobs;
  • Naryn — 13 enterprises, 432 jobs;
  • Osh region — 14 enterprises, 519 jobs;
  • Bishkek — 6 enterprises, 1,348 jobs;
  • Osh city — 4 enterprises, 202 jobs.

The department emphasized that efforts to attract investment and create new jobs in the regions will continue.
link: https://24.kg/english/357831/
views: 89
