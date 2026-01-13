11:26
Teacher shortage: Bishkek schools have about 450 vacancies

As of December 2025, there were 446 vacant positions in Bishkek’s general education institutions. The city’s Department of Education informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, there are 119 general education schools in Bishkek, employing 10,197 teachers.

In the summer, officials stated that the capital was short of about 300 teachers. They promised to fill the vacancies by September.

However, the Ministry of Education provided different data to 24.kg news agency. According to the automated information system Mugalim, there are 761 vacancies nationwide, including 143 in Bishkek. Chui region has the largest teacher shortage—276.

There are 127 vacancies in Batken region, 68 in Issyk-Kul region, 65 in Jalal-Abad region, 55 in Osh region, 21 in Talas region, 4 in Naryn region, and 2 in Osh city.
