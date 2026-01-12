16:36
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

More than 100 professions in Kyrgyzstan to receive special work schedules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of categories of specialists with a special nature of work, as well as the duration of their working hours. The corresponding resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, its purpose is to legally regulate the working hours of certain categories of specialists engaged in work of a special nature, in accordance with the requirements of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The specifics of working conditions and the level of professional workload are taken into account.

The resolution was developed based on the new version of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The approved list includes more than 100 categories of workers from various sectors.

The Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that implementation of the document will contribute to further improvement of labor legislation, increased efficiency of labor standardization, and better planning of work processes.
link: https://24.kg/english/357526/
views: 109
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov signs Labor Code
Parliament passes draft Labor Code in second and third readings
New Labor Code: No transfer of holidays falling on weekends
New Labor Code: New Year and May holidays to appear in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk
12 January, Monday
16:11
Heavy mining equipment delivered to Togolok gold deposit Heavy mining equipment delivered to Togolok gold deposi...
16:01
More than 100 professions in Kyrgyzstan to receive special work schedules
15:53
Marat Imankulov: More has been done in five years than in previous decades
15:44
Union of Cinematographers of Kyrgyzstan has new Chairman
15:40
Section of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek opened to traffic