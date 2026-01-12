More than 100 professions in Kyrgyzstan to receive special work schedules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a list of categories of specialists with a special nature of work, as well as the duration of their working hours. The corresponding resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, its purpose is to legally regulate the working hours of certain categories of specialists engaged in work of a special nature, in accordance with the requirements of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The specifics of working conditions and the level of professional workload are taken into account.

The resolution was developed based on the new version of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The approved list includes more than 100 categories of workers from various sectors.

The Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that implementation of the document will contribute to further improvement of labor legislation, increased efficiency of labor standardization, and better planning of work processes.