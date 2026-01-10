Memorial evening for artist Chingiz Aidarov to be held in Bishkek

A memorial evening dedicated to artist Chingiz Aidarov will take place on January 24 at the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts, the museum announced.

«We invite everyone, in an open-microphone format, to remember Chingiz—share stories and memories, and talk about him both as a person and as an artist,» the museum’s statement says.

Chingiz Aidarov (1984–2025) was a multidisciplinary artist and one of the prominent representatives of contemporary art in Kyrgyzstan.

In 2022, Chingiz Aidarov suffered a major stroke. He passed away in December 2025.