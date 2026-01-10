12:51
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Memorial evening for artist Chingiz Aidarov to be held in Bishkek

A memorial evening dedicated to artist Chingiz Aidarov will take place on January 24 at the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts, the museum announced.

«We invite everyone, in an open-microphone format, to remember Chingiz—share stories and memories, and talk about him both as a person and as an artist,» the museum’s statement says.

Chingiz Aidarov (1984–2025) was a multidisciplinary artist and one of the prominent representatives of contemporary art in Kyrgyzstan.

In 2022, Chingiz Aidarov suffered a major stroke. He passed away in December 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/357376/
views: 108
Print
Related
One of authors of state flag of Kyrgyzstan Bekbosun Zhaichybekov dies
Kyrgyz artist to tell students of Salekhard about national ornaments
Popular
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality
Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials
10 January, Saturday
12:33
Extension of ban on export of ferrous metal scrap from Kyrgyzstan proposed Extension of ban on export of ferrous metal scrap from...
12:05
Memorial evening for artist Chingiz Aidarov to be held in Bishkek
10:28
Ring road to be built in Osh city
10:23
Income declarations: Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chairman reports his income
10:15
Income declarations: Daniyar Amangeldiev earned 2.5 million soms in 2024