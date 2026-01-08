13:47
Antimonopoly Service returns over 5 million to consumers following complaints

The Antimonopoly Service returned over 5 million soms to consumers following complaints, Deputy Chairman of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Muratbek Imankulov, reported on Birinchi Radio, summarizing results for 2025.

According to Imankulov, more than 700 complaints and appeals were received from consumers across the country. Over 5,000 inspections were conducted, which confirmed certain violations, such as discrepancies between shelf and checkout prices.

Fines totaling 200,000 soms were imposed in accordance with the Code on Offenses, he added.

The Antimonopoly Service reminded that complaints can be submitted from any region, either in person, by phone, or electronically via the service’s official website.
