Weather forecast for first days of 2026 in Bishkek (January 1–4)

Meteorologists predict that no precipitation is expected in Bishkek during the second half of the day.

January 1: Rain, turning into snow at night. Nighttime temperatures will drop to around +2°C, while daytime highs will reach +6°C.

January 2: Partly cloudy. Night temperatures will fall to 0°C, with daytime highs around +8°C.

January 3: No precipitation. Nighttime temperatures near 0°C, warming slightly to +14°C during the day.

January 4: Cloudy. Night temperatures around +2°C, daytime highs expected to reach +10°C.