New rules for admission of foreigners to medical schools discussed in Kyrgyzstan

A draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan proposing amendments to regulatory legal acts governing the activities of higher professional education institutions has been submitted for public discussion.

The document was developed to improve the quality of medical training and provides for amendments to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution No. 590 dated September 27, 2024.

According to the draft, it is proposed to ban the transfer of foreign citizens studying at universities abroad to medical education programs in Kyrgyzstan. Foreign applicants will be able to enroll in the country’s medical schools exclusively from the first year of study under the relevant educational program.

The draft also prohibits, at all levels of study:

  • the transfer of foreign students to medical specialties;
  • the recognition of partially completed medical programs obtained abroad.

At the same time, it is proposed to repeal the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution No. 476 dated August 30, 2022, which previously regulated the specifics of transferring students from countries in a state of emergency to universities in the Kyrgyz Republic.
