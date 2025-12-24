EAEU Supreme Council supports approaches to creating common financial market

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has approved key approaches to harmonizing legislation and forming a common financial market of the EAEU. The decision is aimed at deepening economic integration while ensuring stability and protection of national financial systems, the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The decision is based on a multi-level (differentiated) regulatory approach. It provides for the application of harmonized requirements enshrined in EAEU international treaties to financial institutions providing services on the Union’s common market.

For participants operating exclusively in national markets, domestic legislation will continue to apply.

The differentiated approach ensures a balance between integration and the protection of national financial systems, creates clear rules for market participants, and contributes to improving the accessibility and quality of financial services.

The new approach also gives financial institutions freedom of choice: decisions to enter the EAEU common market will be made based on their own capabilities and economic feasibility.