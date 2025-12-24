10:23
SCNS detains former Tax Service officials in corruption case

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic has reported the exposure of a systemic corruption scheme within the State Tax Service.

According to the SCNS, on December 8 and December 10, 2025, two former heads of the Audit Department of the central office of the State Tax Service — identified as A.M. and U.S. — were detained as part of a criminal case on abuse of office.

The SCNS stated that the suspects acted in collusion with former Chairman of the State Tax Service under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Altynbek Abduvapov, and, abusing their official positions, were engaged in extortion of money from business entities.

Investigators believe that A.M. and U.S. were the main organizers of the corruption scheme involving the receipt and transfer of funds.

The detainees have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS pretrial detention center. Investigative and operational measures are currently underway to identify and bring to criminal responsibility other individuals involved.

The former head of the State Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov was detained in December 2024. He is suspected of involvement in fraud related to the use of electronic consignment notes.
