Talas beans enter Dubai market: 100 million soms allocated for purchases

To support Talas farmers, the government allocated 100 million soms for the purchase of beans this fall. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev announced this in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, in the fall, when the market price of beans traditionally falls, the Cabinet allocated 100 million soms to support agricultural producers in Talas region. Using these funds, the government purchased 1,000 tons of beans at 95 soms per kilogram.

«In the fall, farmers prepare their children for school and university, so they are in dire need of funds. The government supported them during this crucial period,» Torobaev emphasized.

According to forecasts from the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, global bean prices are expected to rise in January-February 2026.

As Bakyt Torobaev noted, Kyrgyzstan is actively expanding its export geography. Negotiations are currently underway to export beans to India, Iran, Russia, and Turkey. One of the priority destinations is the Dubai market (United Arab Emirates), where large quantities of the harvest are planned to be sent.

The Ministry of Water and Agriculture is encouraging Talas farmers to expand beyond just one crop and switch to growing sugar beets and safflower.

Safflower is a valuable raw material for producing oil, oil cake, and feed straw. More than 50 small businesses in Kyrgyzstan process it.

Shifting to new crops will allow farmers to reduce risks and ensure a stable income regardless of fluctuations in global bean prices, Bakyt Torobaev noted.