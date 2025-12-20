More than 2.1 million tons of fuel marked in Kyrgyzstan since start of 2025

The State Tax Service, together with the operator Uchkun OJSC, has summed up the results of operation of the fuel marking system. As of December 1 this year, a total of 2,142,200 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel have undergone the marking procedure, the agency’s press service reported.

According to the Tax Service, the introduction of the system has had a positive impact on budget revenues. Over the first 11 months of 2025, the state budget received 3,736.7 billion soms in excise tax on fuel.

This is 79,607.7 million soms more compared to the same period last year.

Mandatory fuel marking in Kyrgyzstan was introduced on October 1, 2024. The system uses special molecular markers added to both imported fuel and fuel produced domestically.

A complete ban on the circulation of unmarked gasoline and diesel has been in effect in the country since January 1, 2025.

The system helps combat the shadow market, guarantees fuel quality for consumers, and simplifies tax administration for the State Tax Service.