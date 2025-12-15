12:40
Natives of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Moscow region for buying and selling newborn

In Shchyolkovo, Moscow region of Russia, a court has handed down sentences to a married couple, an employee of a private medical center, and a woman who gave birth, in a criminal case involving the buying and selling of a newborn child. The Prosecutor’s Office of Moscow region reported.

The court established that between December 2024 and February 2025, the spouses, who are natives of Kyrgyzstan, offered a pregnant woman who was staying in Russia illegally to sell them her newborn baby.

The female buyer found an obstetrician at a private clinic who, for 150,000 rubles, agreed to enter the buyer’s passport details into the medical records of the woman in labor.

According to investigators, after the paperwork was completed, the buyer’s husband took the newborn boy. In exchange, the mother was given a pair of new shoes worth 13,000 rubles.

The doctor at the private medical clinic, Elionora Salomova, and the child’s mother, Maral Avazova, were sentenced to four years in a general-regime penal colony. The spouses, Nadira Ashirova and Kadyrbek Abduvapov, were sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

The child is currently being raised in a foster family.
link: https://24.kg/english/354593/
views: 155
