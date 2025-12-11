20:41
Rise in ARVI cases: Hospitals receive 200 more beds, mobile clinics opened

An increase in acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and seasonal flu cases is registered in Kyrgyzstan. In response, 200 additional beds have been deployed at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital and the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, the City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital has switched to an enhanced work mode. Ten additional pediatricians have been assigned to the admissions department to provide round-the-clock medical care for children.

Two mobile clinics equipped for initial examinations and diagnostics have been set up in front of the hospital building.

Earlier, Acting Minister of Health Kanybek Dosmambetov paid an unannounced visit to the medical facility, assessed the situation on the ground, and instructed staff to take additional measures in response to rising patient numbers.
