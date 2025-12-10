16:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.14
English

Drug dealer arrested in Manas city with 1.8 kg of hashish and marijuana

Officers of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan uncovered a case of illegal drug storage and sale. The ministry’s press service reported.

During an operational-investigative measures in Manas city, Jalal-Abad region, a 43-year-old man, Ch.O.T., was detained for alleged storage and distribution of narcotic drugs.

During a personal search, officers discovered and seized:

• 1,344 grams of hashish
• 476 grams of marijuana

The detainee has been placed in the temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/354115/
views: 161
Print
Related
Over 8 tons of drugs seized in 2025 during CSTO special operations
Suspected organizer of drug distribution channel detained in Chui region
Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes one-year control over potent substances
Foreigner detained with large batch of drugs in Chui region
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka village, Chui region
Drug ring detained in Bishkek: Local administration employee among participants
Record amount of synthetic drugs seized in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan introduces Central Asia’s first early warning system for new drugs
Popular
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC
10 December, Wednesday
16:12
Dozens of rare bird species discovered 15 kilometers from Bishkek Dozens of rare bird species discovered 15 kilometers fr...
16:04
Kyrgyzstan seeks SCO support for its election to UN Security Council
15:46
Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan
14:57
Drug dealer arrested in Manas city with 1.8 kg of hashish and marijuana
14:50
Robert Prosinečki appointed head coach of Kyrgyz national football team