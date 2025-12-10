Drug dealer arrested in Manas city with 1.8 kg of hashish and marijuana

Officers of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan uncovered a case of illegal drug storage and sale. The ministry’s press service reported.

During an operational-investigative measures in Manas city, Jalal-Abad region, a 43-year-old man, Ch.O.T., was detained for alleged storage and distribution of narcotic drugs.

During a personal search, officers discovered and seized:

• 1,344 grams of hashish

• 476 grams of marijuana

The detainee has been placed in the temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.