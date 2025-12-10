High-rise building on fire on Ankara Street: Two floors engulfed in flames

A fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building on Ankara Street in the capital. According to preliminary information, the flames spread across two floors of the building.

Eyewitnesses sent a video from the scene. The footage shows thick smoke rising from the windows, residents evacuating, and the fire rapidly spreading along the facade.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, fire crews were promptly dispatched to the scene. Rescuers brought fire under control and prevented it from spreading further.

No casualties or injured have been reported. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are being determined.