Rise in ARVI cases: Schools, kindergartens in Kochkor switch to online mode

All schools and kindergartens in Kochkor have switched to online operations due to a rise in acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza.

The district education department clarified that the measures are temporary. Fourteen local schools and 32 kindergartens have switched to online learning for a week to prevent further spread of ARVI and influenza.

According to the Ministry of Education, as of December 7, a total of 207 schools in Kyrgyzstan have switched to online learning, while 214 kindergartens have been temporarily closed for quarantine.
