Over 300 billion soms returned to state for 5 years of anti-corruption efforts

Over five years of fighting corruption, more than 300 billion soms have been returned to the state, Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), said in an interview with Region TV channel. According to him, more than 1,000 various properties and 30,000 hectares of land have also been returned to state ownership.

«Laws were violated during privatization. Many facilities were not functioning as intended. For example, people acquired motor depots or factories, but they did not operate according to their profile — the property was squandered. Corrupt individuals demolished buildings, sold off assets, divided up land and resold everything for personal enrichment. Many social facilities were also illegally privatized. In short, corrupt officials plundered the state in every possible way until 2020,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, strong political will was necessary to combat corruption. «And we carried out the will of President Sadyr Japarov. There is now much less corruption. This process must continue. People should understand that it is possible — and necessary — to live without corruption,» he added.
