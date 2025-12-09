12:09
Eurasian Development Bank predicts record economic growth for Kyrgyzstan

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) predicts record economic growth for Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2025. According to the EDB, fixed capital investment in the country increased by 18.9 percent over the first 10 months.

The main drivers of the national economy are water supply and sanitation—investment increased to 110 percent compared to last year—mining (60 percent), and manufacturing (60 percent).

Project financing is provided by budget funds (31 percent) and companies’ own funds (23 percent).

Experts believe this activity guarantees strong economic performance for the Kyrgyz Republic by the end of 2025.
