Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek

Three more underpasses will be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek. Deputy Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliev announced at a meeting of the Bishkek City Council’s Standing Committee on Housing and Utilities, Fuel and Energy, Transport, Communications, and Ecology.

According to him, one of the underpasses will be built at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Y. Abdrakhmanov Street, near Yntymak Ordo state residence. The exact location of the other two has not been specified.

City authorities previously approved the overpass design and even began installing the structures, but then changed their minds and dismantled what they had built.

Following the avenue’s reconstruction, all above-ground pedestrian crossings were removed. Local residents from nearby residential areas, including Kirgiziya-1, have repeatedly appealed to restore the safe road crossing.