12:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.13
English

Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek

Three more underpasses will be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek. Deputy Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliev announced at a meeting of the Bishkek City Council’s Standing Committee on Housing and Utilities, Fuel and Energy, Transport, Communications, and Ecology.

According to him, one of the underpasses will be built at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Y. Abdrakhmanov Street, near Yntymak Ordo state residence. The exact location of the other two has not been specified.

City authorities previously approved the overpass design and even began installing the structures, but then changed their minds and dismantled what they had built.

Following the avenue’s reconstruction, all above-ground pedestrian crossings were removed. Local residents from nearby residential areas, including Kirgiziya-1, have repeatedly appealed to restore the safe road crossing.
link: https://24.kg/english/353545/
views: 137
Print
Related
Company fined 200,000 soms for illegal installation of equipment
New KNU building: Kanybek Tumanbaev inspects construction site
Sadyr Japarov launches large-scale Altai project
Children's entertainment center to be built on 6.5-hectare site in Talas region
Company fined for illegal construction of rural health post in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree to cooperate in construction sector
New building for Young Technicians' Station under construction in Bishkek
Authorities discuss investment opportunities in Asman City with Chinese company
Serious violations detected during construction of Madina Residence complex
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan Preliminary composition of new convocation of Zhogorku Kenesh in Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Friday
12:07
40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State Mortgage Program in 2026 40,000 apartments planned to be provided through State...
11:54
Taxi licensing deadline postponed until February 2026
11:44
Proceeds from license plates sales to be used to upgrade registration system
11:35
Municipal stadiums across Kyrgyzstan exempt from VAT
11:29
Three more underpasses to be built on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek